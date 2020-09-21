American International Group Inc. Buys 1,410 Shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,606,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $83.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $47,447.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 41,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $1,872,473.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 193,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,662,662 and sold 2,816 shares valued at $164,971. Company insiders own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

