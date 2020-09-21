American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of National Presto Industries worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPK. UBS Group AG increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 9.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

NPK stock opened at $85.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.68. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $97.90.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $87.13 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

