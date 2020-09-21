American International Group Inc. Has $303,000 Position in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 183,632 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $1,449,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 16.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $738,577.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,656,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

KRYS opened at $48.49 on Monday. Krystal Biotech Inc has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.20 and a quick ratio of 51.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.60 million, a P/E ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

