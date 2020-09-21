American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,834,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 801,506 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,796,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $16,665,000. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.4% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 5,443,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 724,600 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,891.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,258,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after buying an additional 4,151,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

PACB opened at $8.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

In related news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 446,401 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $2,906,070.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,612,379.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.