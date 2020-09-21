American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 591,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 507,420 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 288,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $562,325.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,646.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,507 shares of company stock worth $1,379,526 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.39.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $38.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

