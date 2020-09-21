Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $9,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,054,000 after buying an additional 460,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,613,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,951,000 after buying an additional 437,094 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,201,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,158,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

NYSE BXMT opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $67,769.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,512.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,906 shares of company stock worth $166,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.