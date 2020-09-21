Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 106.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on COO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.77.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total transaction of $2,201,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $346.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.01. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

