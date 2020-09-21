Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 914 Shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proto Labs stock opened at $138.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 1.84. Proto Labs Inc has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

