Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,756 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $62,283,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 83,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 46,486 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $94.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.48. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

