Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,473 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 57.5% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,658,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,446,000 after acquiring an additional 605,347 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 105.5% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 404,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,315,000 after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 406,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,093,000 after acquiring an additional 539,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Shares of AXSM opened at $81.65 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,549.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Coleman purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.50 per share, with a total value of $51,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

