TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in TFS Financial by 13.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 177,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TFS Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TFS Financial by 69.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 247,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TFS Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares during the period. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFSL stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.