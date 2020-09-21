Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 76,482 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.28% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $16,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,372.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,284.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $4,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 519,610 shares of company stock worth $54,796,508. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $106.40 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average is $86.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -141.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

