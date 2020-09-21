Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,399 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $17,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $51.93 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $59.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

