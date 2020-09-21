Bank of America Corp DE Sells 86,353 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,013,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 86,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic were worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 57,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 277.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Shares of EDD opened at $5.88 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

