Bank of America Corp DE Has $17.14 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of Exelixis worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 67,716 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

EXEL opened at $26.80 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $79,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

