Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.45% of Nexstar Media Group worth $17,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,048 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 555,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,046,000 after purchasing an additional 401,953 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 128,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 304,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NXST opened at $100.39 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $868,962.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

