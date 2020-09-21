Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 101,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.14% of Cara Therapeutics worth $17,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.97% and a negative net margin of 480.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,421 shares in the company, valued at $16,449,913.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,220 shares in the company, valued at $15,251,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

