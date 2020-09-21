Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.38% of Alaska Air Group worth $17,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $41.04 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

