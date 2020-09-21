Bank of America Corp DE Sells 228,931 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of Mylan worth $17,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Mylan during the second quarter worth about $56,280,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Mylan by 76.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,287,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,663,000 after buying an additional 3,167,730 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Mylan during the first quarter worth about $37,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mylan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,764,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,353,000 after buying an additional 2,350,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mylan by 21.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,279,000 after buying an additional 2,042,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYL opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mylan NV has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Mylan’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

