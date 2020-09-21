Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.45% of Integra Lifesciences worth $17,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $329,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 12.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,913 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 15.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 12.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,667 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IART shares. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,879.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $46.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $258.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

