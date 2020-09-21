Bank of America Corp DE Has $17.56 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 37.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $17,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $99.51 on Monday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50.

