Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,613 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,480,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of STMicroelectronics worth $17,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3,859.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,392 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after buying an additional 738,262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,202 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 156.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,152 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 33,678 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM opened at $30.54 on Monday. STMicroelectronics NV has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.34.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

