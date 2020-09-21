Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.61% of HMS worth $17,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in HMS by 116.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in HMS by 26.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in HMS by 180.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HMS by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HMS during the first quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

HMS stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.54 million. HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

