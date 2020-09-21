Bank of America Corp DE Sells 150,378 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,378 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.51% of Victory Capital worth $17,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1,929.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 118,399 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 203.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,526 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 19.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 28.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth about $782,000. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. Research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

