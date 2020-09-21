Bank of America Corp DE Sells 71,029 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,282,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,029 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $17,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 166,372 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the first quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 17.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter.

NEA opened at $14.31 on Monday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

