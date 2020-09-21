Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,263 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.43% of AerCap worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in AerCap by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

