Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.83% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $18,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000.

FLTR stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $25.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70.

