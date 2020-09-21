Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.49% of Frontdoor worth $18,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $41.90 on Monday. Frontdoor Inc has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 89.59% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

