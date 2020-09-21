Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,157 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $17,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

