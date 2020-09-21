Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,306 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.32% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $19,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,868,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 998.1% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 338,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,661,000 after buying an additional 307,479 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,645,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 448,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after buying an additional 43,947 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,430,000.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $152.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day moving average is $139.19. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $99.51 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

