Bank of America Corp DE Sells 103,811 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,811 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Rollins worth $17,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Rollins by 103.7% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Rollins by 43.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Rollins stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 0.50. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $57.16.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.