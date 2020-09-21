Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,887 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.66% of Avnet worth $18,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avnet by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,116,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,275 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,299,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,496 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Avnet by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,857,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,821,000 after acquiring an additional 824,145 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,358,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,099,000 after acquiring an additional 810,739 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,704,000 after acquiring an additional 505,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $27.06 on Monday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

