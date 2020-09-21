Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,188,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 630,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Knowles were worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Knowles by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Knowles by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Knowles by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 496,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 179,632 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KN. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,284.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KN stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. Knowles Corp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

