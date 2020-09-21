Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.54% of Spire worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Spire by 106.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Spire by 145.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 77.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 12.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $52.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47. Spire Inc has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spire (NYSE:SR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avnet Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Avnet Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Knowles Corp Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE
Knowles Corp Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE
Spire Inc Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Spire Inc Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Moelis & Co
Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Moelis & Co
Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 302,481 Shares of Pra Group Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 302,481 Shares of Pra Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report