Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.54% of Spire worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Spire by 106.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Spire by 145.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 77.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 12.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $52.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47. Spire Inc has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.