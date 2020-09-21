Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,843 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.93% of Moelis & Co worth $18,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Co by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Co by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 50,924 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $34.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. Moelis & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.57 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

In other Moelis & Co news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,674.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moelis & Co from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moelis & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

