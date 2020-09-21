Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $18,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBN. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000.

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $25.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

