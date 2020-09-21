Bank of America Corp DE Sells 302,481 Shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.06% of Pra Group worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRAA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pra Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Pra Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pra Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pra Group during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pra Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Shares of PRAA opened at $40.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.39. Pra Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Pra Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pra Group Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 8,000 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $319,680.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 283,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,316,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 39,700 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $1,703,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,195 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,564 shares of company stock worth $3,480,972. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.