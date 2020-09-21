Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000,730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.34% of Kimco Realty worth $18,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $89,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,922.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 215,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 205,218 shares in the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 21,014,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,820,000 after buying an additional 6,473,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

