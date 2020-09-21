Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.56% of Fox Factory worth $19,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 112,244 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fox Factory by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Fox Factory by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Fox Factory stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $118,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 36,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $3,900,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

