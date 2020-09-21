Bank of America Corp DE Buys 188,594 Shares of So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,435,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,594 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.41% of So-Young International worth $19,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in So-Young International by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in So-Young International by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in So-Young International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SY opened at $12.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 158.89 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. So-Young International Inc – has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $16.06.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $46.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.37 million. So-Young International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.87.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

