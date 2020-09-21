Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 73,224 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.41% of Globus Medical worth $19,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,092.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,546,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,698 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $43,604,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,489,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,203,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,598,000 after acquiring an additional 641,351 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $15,493,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED opened at $51.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.77 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.