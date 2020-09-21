Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.30% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $19,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NYSE:FRT opened at $81.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $141.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

