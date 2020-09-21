SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $19,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 331.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 405.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $120.74 on Monday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $68.95 and a 52 week high of $133.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.49.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.