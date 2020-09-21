Bank of America Corp DE Has $19.54 Million Stake in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.76% of Infinera worth $19,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infinera in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 40.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.01. Infinera Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $195,414.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at $823,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,169 shares of company stock valued at $301,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

