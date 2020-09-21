Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 413,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $19,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 45,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Stifel Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 100,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $52.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.64. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $229,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,782 shares in the company, valued at $294,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

