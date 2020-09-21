Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 104,459 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 305,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,234,000 after buying an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $200.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,516.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

