Stifel Financial Corp Sells 105,991 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Sep 21st, 2020

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,991 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 213,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,330,000.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50.

