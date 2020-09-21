Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Buys 49,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,150 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $200.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,516.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

