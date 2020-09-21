Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Garmin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,470,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Secur. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.86.

GRMN stock opened at $96.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $106.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

