Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Cue Biopharma worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 27,976.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $17.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 987.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 7,500 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 155,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,868,815.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 13,274 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $265,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,299 shares of company stock valued at $526,046. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cue Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

